Baltimore Orioles’ Latest Move Means Anthony Santander Likely Not Returning
Re-signing outfielder Anthony Santander was probably a bit of a long-shot for the Baltimore Orioles. But Saturday’s move made it even more unlikely the slugging outfielder won’t back in 2025.
The Orioles agreed to a three-year contract with Boston Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill.
His deal is for three years and worth just under $50 million. The Associated Press reported that O’Neill is set to make $16.5 million in each of the next three seasons. But, he can opt out after next season.
O’Neill didn’t boast as much power as Santander did last season, but he still hit 31 home runs and drove in 61 runs while batting .241. He’s a bit younger at 29 years old and, with the opt-out, he can test the market next season if he has another big year.
It’s worth noting that O’Neill only played 113 games last season, missing time due to a concussion, and that the most game he’s played in a season is the 138 he played in 2021.
That just happens to be his career season, with a .286 batting average with 34 home runs and 80 RBI.
Baltimore gets cheap coverage in its lineup as a result. Because O’Neill can play multiple outfield position and even DH, he won’t necessarily stand in the way of the cavalcade of young outfielders the Orioles either already have in the Majors on the ones on the way.
It’s also the first multi-year deal that general manager Mike Elias has handed out to a free agent since he arrived.
But, more importantly, it leaves the team less room to pursue Santander, especially if Baltimore intends to pursue more starting pitching or even make a big push to keep Corbin Burnes.
Santander was always going to be a hard get for Baltimore.
He picked the perfect season to have a career year. In his free-agent season he only batted .235, but he slugged a career-high 44 home runs and 102 RBI. He’s always had pop in his bat, but never quite like that.
Because of that, he was considered by most insiders to be one of the Top 10 free agents on the market and one of the few that might command a nine-figure deal.
Baltimore may feel that money is better suited for a starting pitcher or may believe that with Santander that’s his peak and there’s nowhere to go but down.
Either way, O’Neill’s arrival means Santander will, most likely, wear a new uniform next season.