Baltimore Orioles Make Critical Pitching Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game
The Baltimore Orioles have had quite a difficult season, between poor performances, injuries, and just an inability to find their best possible roster all year long.
They have put themselves in a tough spot heading into July. One of the most notable causes for concern has been the pitching staff, which has shown a mix of regression and an inability to remain healthy early this season, and has been one of the key elements of their rapid decline from 2024.
The team continues to try and find their best possible lineup even in late June, as they recently made multiple roster moves with the pitching staff to try and mix things up a bit.
In a recent team announcement, the Orioles reported that they will be selecting Matt Bowman, optioning Kade Strowd to Triple-A, and designating Luis F. Castillo for assignment.
Castillo ultimately did not get much run time with the franchise, only pitching 2.2 innings with their FCL affiliate team ahead of this move. Unfortunately, he was unable to find his stride, and after a little over a month with the team, he will likely have to find a new team.
Strowd also has had a small sample size, but at least looked to be improving in that span of time for Baltimore. At the MLB level this year, he played three games, posting a 4.15 ERA and 1.154 WHIP with three strikeouts to only one walk. He will now head back to Triple-A, where he has struggled at times, but hopefully will improve.
Bowman has had similar production in the MLB this year, except it is across a larger sample size, playing in 18 games and accruing a 4.57 ERA, 1.292 WHIP, 86 ERA+ and 16 strikeouts to five walks. Hopefully, he can continue to build on some relatively decent appearances and improve the team's bullpen.
