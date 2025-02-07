Baltimore Orioles Make Multiple Interesting Roster Moves Ahead of Spring Training
Ahead of Spring Training, multiple teams around the league are looking to make some final additions before camp gets underway, and the Baltimore Orioles are no different.
Recently, they have added tons of depth to their outfield room, signing both Dylan Carlson and Ramon Laureano to augment a unit that looked pretty set on paper with Colton Cowser, Cedric Mullins, Tyler O'Neill and Heston Kjerstad already in place.
But, general manager Mike Elias wanted to avoid the issues that popped up last year due to injury, and he accomplished his goal of giving the coaching staff as many options as possible to choose from.
However, it seems like they might have thought things got a bit too crowded.
In an announcement made by the team, Daz Cameron was designated for assignment. This comes on the heels of them claiming Roansy Contreras off waivers from the New York Yankees, the second time the Orioles have brought him in this offseason.
Now, Baltimore either has to find a trade partner for Cameron or put him through waivers where another team can claim the former 37th overall pick of the 2015 draft.
The Orioles acquired Cameron on Halloween of last year from the Athletics, sending cash to get him.
It looked like he could operate in a fourth or fifth outfield role, rotating with Kjerstad as needed, but the new additions of Carlson and Laureano made him the odd man out when it came to his place on the roster.
Contreras gives Baltimore another pitcher to work with this spring if he sticks until then.
The high-upside 25-year-old has never quite showcased the potential many expected from him during his minor league career, but he has a chance to be another Orioles buy-low candidate who flourishes under the organization's development.
Luis Vazquez going unclaimed in the waiver process is a welcome bit of news for Baltimore.
While the infield also looks like a crowded group, and one that will be hard to break into, he gives the Orioles more depth in the minors who can be called upon as needed based on injury.
He's still young at 25 years old, so more seasoning at Triple-A could help him going forward.