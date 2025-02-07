Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Make Multiple Interesting Roster Moves Ahead of Spring Training

The Baltimore Orioles announced some interesting roster moves before Spring Training gets underway.

Brad Wakai

Aug 4, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Roansy Contreras (57) reacts after throwing the final out against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium
Aug 4, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Roansy Contreras (57) reacts after throwing the final out against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Ahead of Spring Training, multiple teams around the league are looking to make some final additions before camp gets underway, and the Baltimore Orioles are no different.

Recently, they have added tons of depth to their outfield room, signing both Dylan Carlson and Ramon Laureano to augment a unit that looked pretty set on paper with Colton Cowser, Cedric Mullins, Tyler O'Neill and Heston Kjerstad already in place.

But, general manager Mike Elias wanted to avoid the issues that popped up last year due to injury, and he accomplished his goal of giving the coaching staff as many options as possible to choose from.

However, it seems like they might have thought things got a bit too crowded.

In an announcement made by the team, Daz Cameron was designated for assignment. This comes on the heels of them claiming Roansy Contreras off waivers from the New York Yankees, the second time the Orioles have brought him in this offseason.

Now, Baltimore either has to find a trade partner for Cameron or put him through waivers where another team can claim the former 37th overall pick of the 2015 draft.

The Orioles acquired Cameron on Halloween of last year from the Athletics, sending cash to get him.

It looked like he could operate in a fourth or fifth outfield role, rotating with Kjerstad as needed, but the new additions of Carlson and Laureano made him the odd man out when it came to his place on the roster.

Contreras gives Baltimore another pitcher to work with this spring if he sticks until then.

The high-upside 25-year-old has never quite showcased the potential many expected from him during his minor league career, but he has a chance to be another Orioles buy-low candidate who flourishes under the organization's development.

Luis Vazquez going unclaimed in the waiver process is a welcome bit of news for Baltimore.

While the infield also looks like a crowded group, and one that will be hard to break into, he gives the Orioles more depth in the minors who can be called upon as needed based on injury.

He's still young at 25 years old, so more seasoning at Triple-A could help him going forward.

Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

