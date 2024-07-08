Baltimore Orioles ‘Most Obvious Fit’ for Player Who’s ‘Expected’ to Get Traded
There's no hiding the fact that the Baltimore Orioles are interested in landing a high-level relief pitcher during the trade deadline. After losing Felix Bautista to injury and replacing him with Craig Kimbrel, it hasn't exactly gone as planned.
The Orioles could be in the mix for a closer but should also be looking at other needs in the bullpen.
They've been rumored to have interest in Mason Miller and Tanner Scott. Miller, however, isn't expected to be traded due to not hitting free agency until the 2030 season.
Unless Baltimore is willing to part with some of their top prospects, Miller looks likely to stay with the Oakland Athletics.
Scott, on the other hand, is "definitely" being traded, according to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. Examining the top trade candidates on the Miami Marlins, Mish wrote that Scott is option No. 1. He even mentioned the Orioles as the expected landing spot.
"The Marlins lone All-Star is on an expiring contract, which means he will become a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. The left-hander has been a dominant force in the ninth inning, and could be a fit for any club in contention. The most obvious fit would be a return to Baltimore, who will need left-handed help down the stretch and in the postseason should they qualify.
"Miami and Baltimore had talks during the offseason about Jesus Luzardo so the Marlins have clearly done their homework on the O’s farm system. About a dozen teams have inquired on Scott. He will likely be traded soon, but for now he will wear a Marlins jersey next Tuesday night at the mid-summer classic in Arlington."
He mentions Jesus Luzardo, who's currently on the 60-day injured list. If Baltimore could get Luzardo as a throw-in, he'd be another great fit.
However, it likely doesn't make sense for the Orioles or Marlins to entertain a trade with him in it. Miami isn't going to give him away for nothing, and Baltimore shouldn't move assets for a pitcher who's dealt with multiple injuries.
Scott should be the only one they look to land unless they get an offer they can't refuse. He's posted an impressive 1.42 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and has 42 strikeouts in 38.0 innings pitched.
He also played for the Orioles from 2017-2021, so he's familiar with the organization. While plenty has changed since his departure, he at least has some idea of the area and team.
With all that in mind, Scott would be a great pick up.