Baltimore Orioles Move On From Head Athletic Trainer in Latest Shake-Up

Yet another move has been made by the Baltimore Orioles this offseason, this time coming in their athletic training department.

Apr 24, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Chris Ellis (39) is escorted off the field by athletic trainer Brian Ebel after being removed in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium
It's been a busy start to the offseason for the Baltimore Orioles.

After hinting some changes would be coming, that might have been an understatement based on four coaches no longer being back in 2025 and a shake-up being done to their advance scouting department.

Mike Elias and Brandon Hyde will have their hands full putting together a staff, but despite that, the Orioles weren't done making changes.

According to Roch Kubatko of MASN, sources tell him that head athletic trainer Brian Ebel also won't return in 2025.

This comes at an interesting time.

Baltimore had a year where multiple players spent time on the injured list and many suffered season-ending injuries. There is nothing in Kubatko's article to suggest they felt like Ebel played a role in any of these injury issues since no reason for this decision was given, but the timing is interesting nonetheless.

Ebel had completed his seventh year in the role of head athletic trainer and the 40th with the Orioles overall. After holding multiple positions with different affiliates, he was brought to Baltimore in 1996 before taking over as the head athletic trainer in 2017.

Kubatko reports that the assistants, Mark Shires and Patrick Wesley, are remaining with the team and could be interviewed for the vacant position.

Again, it's not revealed why the two parties decided to part ways, and there's no evidence to suggest this was a result of all the injuries multiple Orioles players suffered, but Elias will now be searching for another position to fill this winter.

