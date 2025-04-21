Baltimore Orioles Must Cut Bait With Washed-Up Veteran Before It's Too Late
Baltimore Orioles fans have seen enough: Charlie Morton needs to go.
Morton played a key role in the Orioles' 24-2 shellacking at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds at Camden Yards on Sunday. He recorded just seven outs, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks before departing in the third inning.
Things spiraled out of control from there, as Baltimore's bullpen imploded and the game quickly got out of hand.
Orioles fans booed Morton as he walked off the field, and rightfully so. He's been an abject disaster for them this year, losing all five of his starts thanks to an abysmal 10.89 ERA, 6.47 FIP and 2.23 WHIP.
His five losses and 25 earned runs are the most in baseball, and he's already been worth 1.1 wins below replacement level. He's only had one start this year with more innings pitched than runs allowed and has yet to log more than five innings in an outing, failing to provide meaningful length.
Those numbers are unacceptable for any pitcher, let alone a former All-Star making $15 million this season.
At 41, Morton appears to be finally over the hill. The decline he showed last year with the Atlanta Braves has only accelerated, and there's nothing in his peripherals to suggest he's getting unlucky or is capable of bouncing back.
Baltimore's front office, and Mike Elias specifically, should admit that signing Morton was a massive mistake and move on before it's too late.
The Orioles can't keep running him out there every fifth day and expect him to magically return to form. He's already cost them five games, and they need to cut their losses before that number continues to balloon.
Baltimore is 0-5 with Morton and 9-7 with everyone else. Replacing him with just a halfway decent starter would give the team a massive boost and go a long way towards turning this season around.
The time has come for the Orioles to DFA Morton and move on. It's hard to admit they squandered $15 million on him, but there's no sense in doubling down and continuing to lose ballgames because of it. The mistake only becomes costlier every time he pitches.
Baltimore needs to trade him, release him or make up a fake injury for him and put him on the injured list. Anything to get him out of the rotation and prevent him from doing further harm to the team.