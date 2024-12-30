Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles' New Slugger, Young Stars Could Improve Outfield Next Year

The Baltimore Orioles appear to have suffered a big loss in the outfield this offseason, but it could still be an improved group in the long run.

Dylan Sanders

Jul 20, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Colton Cowser (17) and center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) walk back to the dugout after scoring runs against the Texas Rangers in the second inning at Globe Life Field.
Jul 20, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles left fielder Colton Cowser (17) and center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) walk back to the dugout after scoring runs against the Texas Rangers in the second inning at Globe Life Field. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles will see a major change at one spot in their outfield next season, but that doesn't mean they will be a worse unit.

The loss of Anthony Santander, a 44-home run hitter from last season, would be much more noticeable on other squads. The Orioles acted fast to replace him with another power-hitter, though.

In other spots, they will be able to rely on development and hope for more consistent play. Here is what the outfield will likely start the season as in 2025:

LF Tyler O'Neill

O'Neill is an exciting addition, even if some believe he was brought in on a bit of an overpay. With the outfield walls being moved back in, he should be a good fit.

Even if he doesn't hit 44 home runs like Santander did, Baltimore can at least count on good production from left field once again.

Add in the fact that they desperately needed more right-handed hitting and this was a fantastic signing.

CF Cedric Mullins

Mullins had about as rocky a 2024 as anybody in baseball, but he closed things out going in the right direction.

During the second half, while most of the Orioles' offense was struggling, the center fielder put up a .266/.374/.457 slash line with nine home runs and 16 stolen bases.

He is in the last year of team control so he could be a trade deadline candidate, but he should at least provide good production to start the year.

RF Colton Cowser

Cowser is coming off a campaign that saw him finish second in the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year award.

The 24-year-old posted a .242/.321/.447 slash line with 24 home runs and nine stolen bases as a rookie.

Along with being an above average hitter, he is an elite defender.

Cowser making a noticeable jump as a sophomore would make up for a lot of the deficiencies the offense saw in the second half of last season.

Bench: Daz Cameron, Heston Kjerstad

Kjerstad has been the center of a lot of potential trade packages, but would also be a great bench player if Baltimore decides to keep him around.

He's had just over 100 plate appearances, but he has been solid when given the chance.

Cameron was acquired from the Oakland Athletics for cash at the end of October, and will need to impress if he wants the fifth outfielder role.

His career-best slash line was in 2022 when he hit .219/.286/.344 in 70 plate appearances.

Dylan Sanders
