Baltimore Orioles Star Falls Just Short of American League Rookie of Year
The Baltimore Orioles were expected to see a Rookie of the Year candidate play for them this season, but few guessed which player it would actually be.
Outfielder Colton Cowser had a breakout campaign that just ended with him falling just short of being named the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, as announced by the MLB on Monday night.
New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil won the award.
Cowser, who would have been the eighth Orioles player to win the award had he won the vote, finished second.
Gil received 15 first-place votes, while Cowser received 13 first-place votes.
This also means the rookie of the year reign of Cowser's teammate, Gunnar Henderson, is done. He won the award last year.
Cowser had a stellar rookie season that saw him post a .241/.321/.447 slashing line with 24 home runs and 69 RBI.
He was third on the team in long balls and fourth in OPS+. Baltimore has to be happy to see him already become of the key cogs to their offense while bring under team control through 2029.
The Texas native was the fifth overall selection in the 2021 MLB draft, so it isn't entirely surprising that he contended for a Rookie of the Year award. It's just that most people had Jackson Holliday's name penciled in in before the season began.
Cowser's bat came alive during his final year of college ball at Sam Houston, which catapulted him up draft boards.
As a prospect, he was a balanced player that didn't really shine in one category but also didn't have any major strengths. His rise through the ranks depended on his development.
That development shined in all facets this year.
Along with the offensive improvements, the 24-year-old has also been an above average baserunner and elite defensive presence.
Gil had a red-hot start to 2024, but fell back down to earth over the final half of the season. He still finished with a solid 3.50 ERA and 10.1 K/9.
He led all MLB pitchers in walks this season with 77, which will like be what he focuses on cutting down this offseason. He didn't give up many hits, so there is a lot of a promise there.
Cowser will return for his sophomore campaign in 2025. Now, attention could turn to Coby Mayo, who will come back next season and attempt to get the Orioles back in the Rookie of the Year winner's circle.