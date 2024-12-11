Baltimore Orioles Not at ‘Forefront’ of Garrett Crochet Trade Market
The Baltimore Orioles are in a tough position regarding what they can do in the starting pitching market. On one hand, they likely want to see what Corbin Burnes decides to do, despite many expecting him to sign elsewhere.
On the other hand, the longer the Orioles wait, the chances of finding their next ace won't be on their side.
If there's one reason to be optimistic about Baltimore finding its next top-of-the-line starter, it's due to its farm system. The Orioles, while their farm isn't as good as it once was, is still considered one of the top in Major League Baseball.
The logical player to trade for would be Garrett Crochet, a left-hander who's been the subject of trade rumors over the past 12 months. Baltimore has shown interest in him, but according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, they aren't at the "forefront" of Crochet's market.
"The Orioles are not among the teams at the forefront of the Garrett Crochet sweepstakes, according to sources briefed on those discussions. They are less than eager to give up a draft pick for the remaining free-agent starters who received qualifying offers from other clubs – Max Fried, Sean Manaea and Nick Pivetta. And they seem likely to get outbid for their own free-agent starter, Corbin Burnes. So, which starter will it be?... Jack Flaherty might be another. A trade could be a third avenue for improvement."
Max Fried agreed to a deal with the New York Yankees on Tuesday night, taking him off the market. Sean Manaea would be an impressive addition, but he might be expensive after the other deals starters have signed.
Crochet is an interesting pitcher to trade for. While the Orioles should attempt to land him, it might not be the wrong decision to pass up on the flame thrower.
Last season was his first season as a full-time starter and that always brings some worries. With arm injuries being prevalent, it has to be something Baltimore considers when moving prospects for the Mississippi native.
If the Orioles are unwilling to trade for him for financial reasons, given Crochet wanted to be extended if he was traded to a contender at the deadline, then it's a different story.
After moving multiple prospects over the past 12 months, there's also a scenario where Baltimore doesn't want to trade any of its other top prospects. That wouldn't be the right idea, given the Big League roster is the top priority, but it's something to consider.
Nonetheless, there are questions about Crochet and why the Orioles might not want him as much as many have suggested. Whether right or wrong is one thing, but the front office ultimately has the final say in that.
If that's the case, they'll need to be aggressive in pursuit of others.