Baltimore Orioles outfielders being considered by Mets
The 49-58 Baltimore Orioles will surely be selling off more pieces by the July 31 MLB trade deadline, which is now just two days away.
The Orioles already swung a deal with the New York Mets on Friday, sending left-handed reliever Gregory Soto to Queens for two minor league prospects. Now, it's possible that the Mets and Orioles can match up as trade partners once more.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Orioles outfielders Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano, as well as Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox, are all being considered as options for the Mets ahead of the deadline.
Mullins, Baltimore's centerfielder, has struggled at the plate since May, but is starting to heat up a bit. Overall, the left-handed bat is hitting .226/.303/.429 with a .732 OPS, 15 home runs and 49 RBI in 90 games this season. The 30-year-old is a rental bat, who would slide into center for the Mets.
As for Laureano, who can play centerfield but has served as the Orioles' right fielder this season, the 31-year-old is having an outstanding year in Baltimore. In 80 games, Laureano is slashing .285/.347/.527 with a .874 OPS, 15 homers and 46 RBI. This is Laureano's best campaign since 2019 when he slugged 24 homers for the Athletics and posted a .861 OPS in 123 games.
Laureano has a $6.5 million club option tied to him for next season. His right-handed bat might be a better fit for the Mets to pair with lefty swinger Jeff McNeil in center as opposed to Mullins' left-handed bat.
The Orioles received right-handed minor league pitchers Wellington Aracena (Mets No. 19 prospect) and Cameron Foster from the Mets for Soto. Baltimore could possibly pull off another trade with New York who is interested in both Mullins and Laureano.