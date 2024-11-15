Baltimore Orioles Projected to Sign Intriguing Veteran Starting Pitcher
The Baltimore Orioles have an important offseason in front of them with big decisions to make as the franchise hopes to continue their recent success.
The Orioles have one of the best young lineups in baseball heading into next season. Led by infielder Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore has some of the best young players in the game.
That has been a main reason for Baltimore's success in the regular season the last two years, as few teams have had comparable lineups.
Where the Orioles have been lacking is starting pitching. Last offseason, they addressed that in a major way, as they traded for Corbin Burnes. He was named an All-Star and should get some down-ballot votes for the AL Cy Young.
However, their ace is a free agent and is likely to receive offers around $200 million.
Baltimore hasn’t spent much on a free agent in a long time. But that was when the team was owned by the Angelos family. Now, under David Rubenstein, there's a belief the Orioles will spend more money — it's just not clear how much.
If the right-hander does sign elsewhere, the organization will have to pivot and add other starting pitchers to help replace him.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted the Orioles would sign Luis Severino this offseason to a three-year, $48 million deal. His reasoning? Severino appears to have found a groove and recently received a qualifying offer from the Mets.
Severino would arguably be wise to accept the qualifying offer. He had a good year in 2024, but it came on the heels of a ruinous five-season stretch in which he appeared in only 45 games because of injuries. It seems doubtful he will actually accept the QO, though. He's been born again at 30, notably with a more balanced pitch mix that now features a sweeper that held hitters to a .139 average. He should want to market himself as a top-of-the-rotation type.
It has been an interesting career for Severino. The right-hander got his start with the New York Yankees and showed signs that he might be the ace of the franchise. Unfortunately, he really struggled to end his time there.
Severino signed a one-year deal with the New York Mets last offseason on a prove-it deal. The right-hander certainly proved that he can be an effective pitcher, as he totaled a 3.91 ERA.
While Severino isn’t a front-line starter, he is capable of pitching in a playoff game and keeping a team alive. For Baltimore, that is something that should be appealing — if they lose Burnes.