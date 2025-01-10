Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles' Promising Talent Poised for World Series Glory Soon

The Baltimore Orioles young core is expected to break through with postseason success in the near future.

Kenneth Teape

Jun 8, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) celebrates with catcher Adley Rutschman (35) after hitting a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field.
Jun 8, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) celebrates with catcher Adley Rutschman (35) after hitting a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth inning at Tropicana Field. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles have the most exciting young core of young hitters in baseball.

Shortstop Gunnar Henderson already plays at an MVP level only two full seasons into his career. Adley Rutschman is in the conversation as the best catcher in baseball. Left fielder Colton Cowser just finished as the AL Rookie of the Year runner-up. Infielder Jordan Westburg was an All-Star in his first full season.

The wildest part is, there is even more young talent that has yet to be unleashed.

Outfielder Heston Kjerstad, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, has destroyed Minor League pitching and is ready for a shot. Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 ranked prospect in 2024, has immense talent.

In their prospect pipeline the team has corner infielder Coby Mayo, the No. 8 prospect in all of baseball. Catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo isn’t far behind at No. 13.

It is an embarrassment of riches which the Orioles have with their lineup, as they are set up to have one of the most prolific offenses in the MLB for years to come.

If Baltimore can ever figure things out on the mound, watch out. That is the only thing holding them back right now from being the overwhelming favorite in the American League for the World Series.

Until they prove capable of having a pitching staff that can hang with the other contenders, they will be viewed in a less favorable light.

In the National League, one of the teams with the opposite problem of the Orioles is the Pittsburgh Pirates.

They are overflowing with pitching talent but are lacking in the hitting department. It would make the two teams perfect trade partners on paper, dealing from a strength to fortify a weakness.

That is part of what would make another World Series rematch between the squad in the near future so enjoyable; their contrasting styles.

That is what Will Leitch of MLB.com has predicted will occur in 2028, as he has predicted Baltimore will defeat the Pirates for the championship that year.

This matchup would captivate baseball fans with some of the true stars of the game facing off against each other. A matchup of Henderson against NL Rookie of the Year phenom Paul Skenes would be must-see TV.

Baltimore hasn’t found any playoff success yet with this core, but they are still in the early portions of their career. By 2028, with a little help on the mound, they could very well have cemented their status as perennial championship contenders.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News