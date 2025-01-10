Baltimore Orioles' Promising Talent Poised for World Series Glory Soon
The Baltimore Orioles have the most exciting young core of young hitters in baseball.
Shortstop Gunnar Henderson already plays at an MVP level only two full seasons into his career. Adley Rutschman is in the conversation as the best catcher in baseball. Left fielder Colton Cowser just finished as the AL Rookie of the Year runner-up. Infielder Jordan Westburg was an All-Star in his first full season.
The wildest part is, there is even more young talent that has yet to be unleashed.
Outfielder Heston Kjerstad, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, has destroyed Minor League pitching and is ready for a shot. Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 ranked prospect in 2024, has immense talent.
In their prospect pipeline the team has corner infielder Coby Mayo, the No. 8 prospect in all of baseball. Catcher/first baseman Samuel Basallo isn’t far behind at No. 13.
It is an embarrassment of riches which the Orioles have with their lineup, as they are set up to have one of the most prolific offenses in the MLB for years to come.
If Baltimore can ever figure things out on the mound, watch out. That is the only thing holding them back right now from being the overwhelming favorite in the American League for the World Series.
Until they prove capable of having a pitching staff that can hang with the other contenders, they will be viewed in a less favorable light.
In the National League, one of the teams with the opposite problem of the Orioles is the Pittsburgh Pirates.
They are overflowing with pitching talent but are lacking in the hitting department. It would make the two teams perfect trade partners on paper, dealing from a strength to fortify a weakness.
That is part of what would make another World Series rematch between the squad in the near future so enjoyable; their contrasting styles.
That is what Will Leitch of MLB.com has predicted will occur in 2028, as he has predicted Baltimore will defeat the Pirates for the championship that year.
This matchup would captivate baseball fans with some of the true stars of the game facing off against each other. A matchup of Henderson against NL Rookie of the Year phenom Paul Skenes would be must-see TV.
Baltimore hasn’t found any playoff success yet with this core, but they are still in the early portions of their career. By 2028, with a little help on the mound, they could very well have cemented their status as perennial championship contenders.