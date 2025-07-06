Baltimore Orioles Put Gary Sanchez On IL, Trade with Yankees for Replacement
The Baltimore Orioles have had their fair share of injuries this season, and the bad news keeps coming.
The Orioles have had to place three different catchers on the injured list. Adley Rutschman has been out since June 20, Maverick Handley has been out since June 23 and Chadwick Tromp went on the injured list on July 1.
Baltimore is struggling to find catchers to stay healthy, yet they still refuse to promote their top prospect, Samuel Basallo.
Instead, Per Max Goodman of the New Jersey Advanced Media, the team traded for Alex Jackson from the New York Yankees. Jackson had a cup of tea in the Majors Leagues for the Tampa Bay Rays last season, but has been in Triple-A for the entirety of 2025.
However, with Gary Sanchez heading to the IL with a right knee sprain, the Orioles have announced they will be selecting the contract of Jackson, and he will wear No. 70 for the big league team. To make room, Baltimore transferred Jorge Mateo to the 60-day IL.
As mentioned, the Orioles have three other catchers on the IL, with Sanchez now being the fourth. Additionally, the veteran backstop becomes the third player on the team with multiple stints on the injured list this season, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.
Baltimore has been out of the playoff race for a long time now, and they sit 10 games under .500 on the year. All of these injuries are not helping the team, either. Sanchez having to miss time is just salt on the wound for the Orioles.
