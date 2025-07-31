Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles reportedly expected to trade All-Star infielder

The Orioles are expected to trade infielder Ryan O'Hearn.

Logan VanDine

Jul 20, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles are expected to move on from their first baseman today ahead of the trade deadline.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Orioles are likely going to ship off infielder Ryan O'Hearn, with the trade deadline slated to end at 6:00 p.m. EST.

The news of Baltimore expected to deal O'Hearn should come as no surprise with the Orioles sitting in last place in the AL East at 50-59, as well as already dealing infielder Ramón Urías to the Houston Astros and relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge to the Chicago Cubs. The Orioles are also looking to move outfielders Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano.

As for O'Hearn, he is expected to attract many ballclubs after being selected to his first All-Star Game. In 94 games, the 32-year-old is slashing .283/.374/.463 with 13 home runs, 49 RBI and an OPS of .837. O'Hearn is also on pace to have his best season yet in the major leagues, as he is just three home runs away from surpassing his career-best home run total of 15.

While there have yet to be any teams to publicly express interest in acquiring O'Hearn, ESPN's David Schoenfield listed the Texas Rangers, Astros, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, and Boston Red Sox as possible first for the slugging infielder.

"O'Hearn's versatility to play first base or a corner outfield slot is a big plus, although the Orioles have largely used him in a platoon role, which is a negative," Schoenfield wrote. "He was hitting .333 with a .961 OPS through the end of May but hasn't done much since then (.224 with four home runs)."

"The Rangers have the worst OPS from their DHs in the majors, so O'Hearn fits there, and the Astros have been vocal about wanting a left-handed batter. The Brewers have popped up late in the game as a possible destination, although first baseman Andrew Vaughn has been red-hot filling in for the injured Rhys Hoskins."

For his career, O'Hearn is batting .250/.319/.424 with 80 home runs, 293 RBI and an OPS of .743 in eight major league seasons.

LOGAN VANDINE

