Orioles' star outfielder seen as backup plan for Padres at trade deadline
As the Baltimore Orioles continue to sell, one of their outfielders might be seen as a backup plan for a National League West contender.
Earlier in the day, the San Diego Padres sent shockwaves across the majors with their blockbuster trade to acquire Mason Miller from the Athletics, in exchange for a package that includes the No. 3 overall prospect in baseball, Leo De Vries. With the Padres seemingly going for it this season, they have also long been rumored to be looking to upgrade their outfield.
The market has been relatively quiet on that front so far, with most of the notable names rumored still available. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Padres’ top priority would be to acquire Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan; however, if the asking price is too high for the talented outfielder, they could look to pivot.
If they do, Orioles outfielder Ramon Laureano might be seen as a potential backup plan.
So far, while Baltimore has been moving a lot of veteran assets, it has been mostly pitchers being traded. They still have a couple of notable bats in Ryan O’Hearn, Cedric Mullins, and Laureano, all of whom could be dealt for substantial value. O'Hearn and Mullins will both be free agents after the season, while Laureano has a club option for 2026.
Laureano's name has been mentioned frequently heading into the deadline, with his performance of late being very solid. So far, he is slashing .290/.355/.529 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI; it has been a strong campaign for the 31-year-old, and Baltimore might be able to get a significant return for him.
If the Padres do end up pivoting from Kwan, Laureano is an excellent backup plan. But San Diego isn't the only team to show interest in Laureano, with the Reds and Mets also being seen as fits; this could allow the Orioles to create an even bigger asking price.