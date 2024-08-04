Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Send Veteran Pitcher to Minor Leagues in Surprising Move

The Baltimore Orioles have made some adjustments to their pitching staff, sending one of their veterans down to Triple-A.

Jun 2, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Cole Irvin (19) exits the game during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Jun 2, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Cole Irvin (19) exits the game during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards / Daniel Kucin Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Coming out of the trade deadline, the Baltimore Orioles have been able to see their two new starting pitcher acquisitions in action. Being active to bring in different players throughout their roster has caused there to be a lot of roster moves, especially following their promotions of Jackson Holliday and Coby Mayo.

One move that went a bit under the radar at the time was Cole Irvin getting designated for assignment on July 30.

The veteran was brought in ahead of the 2023 season following a trade with the Oakland Athletics. After only working as a starter with the A's, the Orioles used him both in their rotation and out of the bullpen.

Upon clearing waivers following his DFA, Irvin has been outrighted to Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate.

Considering the injury issues that they have had in their starting rotation, this is a surprising move. Perhaps the organization is comfortable enough with the acquisitions of Zach Eflin, Trevor Rogers, Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto that they can send down the struggling left-hander to work on some things.

While Irvin's ERA might say 4.85, he's been hit around during his last few outings.

Across seven appearances and two starts, he's given up 23 earned runs in 21.2 innings pitched, only striking out 13 batters while walking six.

He has not looked like the same guy who had a 2.84 ERA after the first two months of the season, so ultimately, the Orioles decided to give their new pitchers an opportunity to showcase what they can do.

Whether or not Irvin is a factor for Baltimore down the stretch will be seen, but he'll clearly have to prove he's put his struggles behind him for the organization to call him back up.

