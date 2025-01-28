Baltimore Orioles Should Consider Trade for Young Ace to Bolster Staff
Despite making a lot of moves this offseason, the Baltimore Orioles have had a disappointing winter.
After another strong season in 2024, which resulted in a second straight postseason appearance, Baltimore was unable to win a playoff game once again.
Coming into the offseason, the Orioles knew that they would have a significant free agent in their ace Corbin Burnes. Unfortunately, Baltimore did end up losing the talented right-hander in free agency to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It was a really good season for Burnes in what ended up being just a rental for the Orioles. The former Cy Young was able to total a 15-9 record and a 2.92 ERA. He certainly lived up to the hype and expectations when they traded for him last winter.
While there was always a risk that he would be signing a massive deal and leaving, the backup plan for Baltimore hasn’t been great as of yet.
So far this winter, the Orioles have signed veterans Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano. There is a lot of risk with both of these moves considering both of their ages and the fact that Sugano has never pitched in the majors.
Adding another starting pitcher should be a priority still for Baltimore, and while options in free agency are starting to dwindle, some intriguing options might be available on the trade market.
One of the starters who could make sense for the Orioles is right-hander Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres.
After making a run at the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 and coming up just short in the National League Division Series, it seems like the Padres might be trying to shed some salary this offseason.
With Cease potentially being a casualty of that, the Orioles would be very wise to pursue him.
In 2024, the right-hander totaled a 14-11 record, a 3.47 ERA, and came in fourth in the Cy Young voting. At 29 years old, he is in his prime, but also in a contract year. A potential deal for Cease could end up being another rental for Baltimore, but they certainly have the prospects to get a deal done.
With the Orioles needing a front-end starter, the 29-year-old falls into that category. In addition to coming in fourth in Cy Young voting in 2024, he was the runner-up in the American League for the award in 2022 with the Chicago White Sox.
There is a lot to like about the potential pursuit of Cease for Baltimore this offseason. If the Padres are willing to deal, the Orioles should be picking up the phone for a pitcher of his caliber.