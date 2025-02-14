Baltimore Orioles Should Go All-In on Trade for San Diego Padres Ace
There is a lot of optimism surrounding the Baltimore Orioles as they begin spring training in preparation for the 2025 season.
A lot of analysts and projections are high on their outlook as they look like they will be one of the best teams in baseball.
However, how legitimate of a World Series contender they are will come down to their pitching staff, more specifically, their starting rotation.
The Orioles failed to find a replacement for Corbin Burnes as the ace of their staff after he left in free agency, signing a massive six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Baltimore didn’t pursue other top free agents, such as Max Fried or Blake Snell, who landed with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers respectively.
There was no success in acquiring trade targets, either.
Garrett Crochet was acquired by the Boston Red Sox from the Chicago White Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies landed Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins. Both players could have been acquired had the Orioles been willing to part with some of their top prospects.
To this point, that isn’t something the franchise has been willing to do.
But, if they want to truly contend in the American League, they need to acquire someone who is capable of replicating what Burnes brought to the mix. The depth they have put together for their starting rotation is impressive, but the lack of a true anchor will come back to haunt them.
That is why they need to go all-in and aggressively pursue a trade with the San Diego Padres centered around Dylan Cease.
There have been rumors swirling that the Padres are open to trading some pitching if it meant lowering their overall salary. Cease, along with Michael King, have been mentioned as trade chips this winter.
With the addition of Nick Pivetta to their stable of starting pitchers, if those trade rumors heat up again Baltimore needs to get involved in those talks.
It is understandable why they would balk at the asking price San Diego set, as they were reportedly looking for one of Jordan Westburg, Coby Mayo or Samuel Basallo to be involved in a return package.
Entering the final year of his contract, the Orioles would be in a similar position next winter with Cease as they were this one with Burnes. It didn’t deter them from acquiring him in a trade from the Milwaukee Brewers as a one-year rental and shouldn’t this time around, either.
But, the Brewers weren’t asking for a young, established Major Leaguer such as Westburg, an All-Star in 2024, or top-of-the-line prospects, which Mayo and Basallo are unanimously viewed as.
Trading any of those players in exchange for what could be a one-year rental might be panned by many people.
Alas, given their need for an ace, including Mayo in the deal as the centerpiece should be strongly considered.
Unless the Orioles are going to make some moves with players currently on the roster, he doesn’t have a clear path to playing time in the Major Leagues.
Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O’Hearn are entrenched at first base. Whoever isn’t starting there will be taking at-bats as designated hitter with Heston Kjerstad, who will also play outfield. Westburg is the starting third baseman and isn’t going anywhere.
Not to mention Basallo will eventually be in the mix at the MLB level, either at first base or catcher.
It is impossible to find at-bats and playing time for everyone with their current roster. Dipping into a surplus to address a shortage is a good way to do business.
If San Diego is willing to accept Mayo as the centerpiece of a return package for Cease, Baltimore should pull the trigger.
Adding him to the top of the rotation would help put them on par with the other contenders in the American League, some of whom have multiple pitchers who would be categorized as aces.