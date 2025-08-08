Baltimore Orioles sign veteran outfielder to major league deal
The Baltimore Orioles are adding outfield depth after trading away two of their starters at the trade deadline on July 31.
Cedric Mullins (New York Mets) and Ramon Laureano (San Diego Padres) are both now gone and as a result the Orioles have been thin on outfielders.
On Friday, the Orioles announced that they have signed veteran outfielder Greg Allen to a major league contract.
This move comes as the Orioles placed outfielders Tyler O'Neill and Colton Cowser on the IL as well. Allen will join a depleted Orioles' outfield since the deadline.
The Orioles' outfield depth looks a lot different than when the season began. On Opening Day, Baltimore's outfield featured: Mullins, Laureano, Cowser, O'Neill and Heston Kjerstad. Now, the Orioles have Allen, Dylan Carlson, Jeremiah Jackson, Jordyn Adams and Ryan Noda in the outfield.
Allen was released by the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A team on August 4 after slashing .270/.355/.440 with a .795 OPS, six home runs and 32 RBI in 61 games. The 32-year-old's release was likely so Allen could pursue other major league opportunities, which he found four days later.
Allen has been known for his ability to steal bases, having swiped 245 bags in the minors and 48 bases in the majors since 2017.
Allen has not appeared in the major leagues in two years, having last played for the New York Yankees in 2023. Allen hit .217/.333/.478 with a .811 OPS, one home run and one RBI in just 22 games.
The veteran switch-hitter has played in 304 career games and holds a .231 batting average and a .640 OPS during this span.
Allen's backstory
Allen was selected in the sixth-round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the then Cleveland Indians. He spent three years in the minor leagues before getting called-up on September 1, 2017 to make his major league debut.
Allen remained with Cleveland until being traded to the Padres during the 2020 Covid-shortened season in the deal that sent pitchers Mike Clevinger and Matt Waldron to San Diego in exchange for Austin Hedges, Josh Naylor, Cal Quantrill, Gabriel Arias, Owen Miller and Joey Cantillo.
The Padres designated Allen for assignment on December 31, 2020. San Diego later traded Allen to the Yankees for pitcher James Reeves.
Allen has since spent time in the following organizations: Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers and the Yankees for two more stints.
Allen will be hoping to stick in the big-leagues this time around with Baltimore.