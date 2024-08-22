Baltimore Orioles Slugger Expected to Land Lucrative Contract in Free Agency
Corbin Burnes isn't the only pending free agent who the Baltimore Orioles have to worry about. Anthony Santander, their star outfielder, has put together an incredible campaign that'll likely make him receive a handsome contract in the offseason.
It's uncertain how much a team would be willing to give him due to a few different reasons, but it's tough to deny what he's done throughout the season.
He has 37 home runs and is a switch hitter, making him even more valuable. Named an All-Star in 2024, he's currently slashing .239/.306/.528 with 20 doubles and a 136 OPS+. That type of production typically gets guys paid, and rightfully so.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic named him the No. 7 free agent of the offseason, giving the slugger some high praise.
"Anthony Santander is the most underrated free agent in this class. He’s been a stalwart in the middle of the Orioles’ lineup over the last three years, averaging more than 30 homers a season while consistently driving in runs. He made his first All-Star team this year and is the best corner outfielder in this class."
The Orioles will likely have some competition along the way, but they need to be ready to pay him. While they could allow him to walk and bring up one of their young players, given their situation of trying to win a World Series in the next few years, it's tough to let somebody who can hit 40-plus home runs in a campaign just walk.
The question now is how much he'll get in a new contract.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN predicted he'll land a $40 to $80 million deal. That's a pretty big ballpark regarding a contract, but it's safe to say that he's likely looking somewhere between that.
If Baltimore could land him for a few years for around $60 million, it seems like a no-brainer to keep him around in Birdland.
He's also quickly become a fan favorite for the Orioles, as he's been with the team throughout his entire big league career. Santander debuted in 2017 and has improved in every season. Who knows, maybe he'll hit 45-plus home runs next year.
The youth movement is important as they look to be a young team and compete, but that doesn't mean they don't need veterans on the roster. Santander would give them just that and for a reasonable price.