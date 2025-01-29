Baltimore Orioles Star Linked to Mets As Potential Pete Alonso Replacement
Sooner, rather than later, the Baltimore Orioles are going to have to figure something out at first base.
There is a bit of a logjam that has built up at the corner infield spot as the team is set to have Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O’Hearn handle most of the innings there. But, they are also seeking out a way to get one of their top prospects, Coby Mayo, into the mix with regular playing time.
If Mayo proves during spring training that he is ready for a regular role, the Orioles could look to the trade market to unload one of their veterans.
Mountcastle would be a logical choice as he was reportedly made available in trade talks last season ahead of the trade deadline in July. He remained with the franchise through the end of the campaign, but his name is popping up in trade rumors again.
According to On SI, the New York Mets have discussed a potential trade for the veteran first baseman as a replacement for Pete Alonso in their lineup.
Alonso is currently a free agent and New York seems ready to move on.
Recently, they started enacting their Plan B, working under the impression that their All-Star slugger would be landing with another team in free agency.
The Los Angeles Angels, Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants are some of the teams who have been mentioned as potential suitors for Alonso should he leave the Mets.
It would be interesting to see what Baltimore would be looking for in return for Mountcastle, as pitching is their biggest need. The Mets wouldn’t seem to be a great fit in that regard, as their staff could use some help as well.
While he isn’t the power threat that Alonso has been throughout his career, Mountcastle has a proven track record at the Major League level and would be a nice addition to their lineup.
He is a strong defender, recording a career-high eight Defensive Runs Save Above Average and 10 DRSAA per 1,000 innings. It was the second straight campaign he had positive numbers in Total Zone defense as well.
Those are sizable upgrades on Alonso, who had negative numbers in all four statistics.
Also encouragingly, Mountcastle has improved every season as a professional. His WAR has increased each year, and turning only 28 years old in February, he could still have another level of production to reach.
Not a bad hitter by any means against right-handed pitching, with a .256/.307/.426 slash line, he absolutely mashes left-handed pitching.
Mountcastle holds a career slash line of .285/.338/.503 against southpaws, as he could be a very useful platoon piece that offers some versatility with experience playing left field as well.