Baltimore Orioles to Promote Five Highly-Touted Prospects: Report
The Baltimore Orioles are going to promote five highly thought-of prospects to their High-A affiliate in Aberdeen this week, according to a report from MASN Sports.
Monday is typically an off day for minor league affiliates. The Orioles have not officially announced the move. Most MLB teams don’t officially announce minor league moves until the day of a game.
All five players set to be promoted by Baltimore were selected in this year's MLB draft which was held in July. The list includes their first-round pick former North Carolina outfielder Vance Honeycutt.
Shortstop Griff O’Ferrall, who was Baltimore’s compensatory pick between the first round and second round, was also on the list. The rest of the promotions included second-round pick and catcher Ethan Anderson, third-round pick and outfielder Austin Overn, along with fourth-round pick and catcher Ryan Stafford.
Per MLB Pipeline Honeycutt is the organization’s No. 3 prospect, while O’Ferrall is ranked No. 7 and Overn is ranked No. 17.
It is not unusual for high draft selections to earn a promotion late in the season. It's proof that they've quickly acclimated to pro baseball after a quick turnaround from either the college ranks or high schools.
Aberdeen has one week remaining in its season. The Iron Birds will host Jersey Shore starting on Tuesday. So these prospects will get six more games to get some at-bats before the season concludes.
Honeycutt got in eight games at Class-A Delmarva after he spent a short time at the Orioles’ Florida complex in Sarasota for coaching and training. He slashed .226/.333/.258/.591 with the Shorebirds, with three RBI. The outfielder was considered one of the most pro-ready outfielders in the draft.
O’Ferrall plays a position where the Orioles have a great deal of talent, including starter Gunnar Henderson and 2022 first-round pick Jackson Holliday, who is playing second base. In 15 games at Delmarva he slashed .232/.348/.268/.616 with eight RBI. He drew nearly as many walks (9) as strikeouts (10) in 56 at-bats.
Anderson’s path to the Majors is currently blocked by Adley Rutschman and highly-touted prospect Samuel Basallo. The Virginia product slashed .268/.333/.446/.779 at Delmarva with one home run and 11 RBI.
Overn played his college baseball at USC and put great numbers in 15 games at Delmarva, as he slashed .291/.406/.455/.861 with one home run and six RBI.
Stafford, the Cal Poly product, was the most productive of the group at Delmarva. He slashed .327/.444/.388/.832 in 15 games and drove in seven runs. Like Anderson, he doesn’t have a clear path at his position.