Baltimore Orioles to Select Former Rotation Member to Replace Injured Star
The Baltimore Orioles will select the contract of left-handed pitcher Cole Irvin so he can start Wednesday afternoon’s game against the New York Mets, per the Baltimore Banner.
The move became necessary after the Orioles placed pitcher Zach Eflin on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. The 30-year-old is now the fifth starting pitcher Baltimore has placed on the IL this season. Three of them are out for the year.
The fact that Irvin is still in the organization is a stroke of luck.
He began the season as a part of the starting rotation before getting moved into the bullpen when their rotation got healthier. The deal for Eflin forced the Orioles to make a move and they designated Irvin for assignment on July 30.
Fortunately, Irvin not only cleared waivers and wasn’t traded, but the 30-year-old accepted an assignment to Triple-A Norfolk. He’ll arrive in New York and pitch for Baltimore on six days rest. Theoretically, he’ll remain a part of the rotation for the next couple of turns.
In the Majors this season, he went 6-5 with a 4.85 ERA in 21 games (14 starts) with 66 strikeouts and 21 walks in 94.2 innings.
How long Irvin remains in the MLB is unclear.
Assuming Eflin can return after 15 days, the Orioles can’t simply send Irvin back to Norfolk. Because he is out of minor-league options, Baltimore will have to DFA him again, hope he clears waivers again, and then accepts an assignment to the minor leagues once again.
Irvin joined the Orioles via trade before the 2023 season when the Oakland Athletics dealt him to Baltimore. He went 1-4 in 24 games with the Orioles and was sent to Norfolk during that year.
He previously spent time as a starter for the Philadelphia Phillies (2019-2020) and the Athletics (2021-22). He has a career record of 28-39 with a 4.48 ERA, 422 strikeouts and 134 walks in 576.2 innings pitched.
Eflin joined Grayson Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list. Rodriguez is not expected back until September. Three other starters — Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells — are out for the season after surgeries and are not expected back until at least midway through 2025.
The Orioles also have three relievers on the injured list, one of which — closer Félix Bautista — is out for the season after Tommy John surgery last year. Danny Coulombe and Jacob Webb are also on the IL.