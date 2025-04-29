Inside The Orioles

Baltimore Orioles Top Pitching Prospect Suffers Injury During Recent Outing

A top Baltimore Orioles pitching prospect was injured during his most recent outing.

Kenneth Teape

Providence's Michael Forret (11) pitches during their game at Roberson on May 27, 2022. The Providence Panthers defeated the Roberson Rams 3-0.
Providence's Michael Forret (11) pitches during their game at Roberson on May 27, 2022. The Providence Panthers defeated the Roberson Rams 3-0. / Maya Carter/Asheville Citizen Times / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Baltimore Orioles have been dealing with an abnormal number of injuries to their pitching staff at the Major League level.

They currently have a full starting rotation, plus some depth, residing on the injured list.

Grayson Rodriguez, Zach Eflin, Trevor Rogers, Chayce McDermott, Tyler Wells, Kyle Bradish and Albert Suarez are all sidelined. As is their big free agent addition, relief pitcher Andrew Kittredge.

Unfortunately, injuries are being dealt with on the mound throughout the entire organization.

As shared by Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun, one of their top prospects, Michael Forret, was forced from his start this afternoon with High-A Aberdeen because of discomfort in his lower back.

He made it through only two innings before being relieved.

As Weyrich noted, Forret is the No. 2 pitching prospect in the organization according to Baseball America. MLB Pipeline has him ranked No. 8 overall and the second pitcher, behind McDermott.

This is a tough blow for Forret, a 13th-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, who was performing at a very high level thus far.

After recording a 3.88 ERA across 99.2 innings during his first professional season in 2024 at Single-A Delmarva and High-A Aberdeen, he was off to a hot start in 2025.

Through his first four appearances and 19.2 innings, he had a 0.92 ERA with 26 strikeouts. He had yet to allow a home run and has shown improved control, slashing his BB/9 from 4.0 to 2.7 thus far.

Kenneth Teape
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

