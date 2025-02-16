Baltimore Orioles Top Prospect Impresses During Spring Training Workouts
The Baltimore Orioles have plenty of young talent at Spring Training. One of their more exciting players has yet to join the 40-man roster, though.
Samuel Basallo is Baltimore's No. 2 ranked prospect heading into this season. The catcher was signed by the Orioles in 2021 for $1.3 million out of the Dominican Republic.
The 20-year-old has played well in the minors. He played in the Dominican Summer League in 2021 and the Florida Complex League in 2022. In those two years, the backstop did not hit for a lot of power, but his batting average was .260.
In 2023, he finally made his full-season minor league debut, and he went through the ranks quickly. The then-19-year-old slashed .313/.402/.551 across three levels and 114 games played. In those games, Basallo slugged 20 home runs, drove in 86 runs, stole 12 bases and his walk percentage was 14.6%.
The top prospect started 2024 in Double-A because of his performance a year before. In Double-A, he hit .289 with an OPS of .790 while launching 19 home runs. His walk rate decreased a bit, but the numbers are impressive. He was called up to Triple-A for 21 games, but saw some struggles.
Heading into camp, the Orioles had high expectations for Basallo. He seems to living up the hype. Per Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun, Basallo has generated a lot of high praise for his actions on and off the field.
His bat is what is going to stand out the most. Basallo's power has been excellent in the last two years in the minors, and that is showing in Spring Training, as well.
In batting practice, the No. 13 prospect in the MLB has been showcasing power from foul line to foul line.
His ability to hit could be the reason the Orioles allow him to make his debut this summer. However, there are few things holding him back from playing at Camden Yards at the moment.
The first is Adley Rutschman. Rutschman is a former top prospect himself, and he will be the backstop for a long time in Baltimore. Additionally, the Orioles signed Gary Sanchez to be the backup catcher, which is another reason why Basallo is not yet on the 40-man roster.
The other thing holding the young star back is his defense.
As a catcher, Basallo has made 21 errors in the past two years combined. In his minor league career, he has a .981 fielding percentage behind the plate.
Fortunately for the Orioles and Basallo, he can play first base. He does play a little bit better defensively at first. He is coming off a year in which he made just one error at the position. With Rutschman catching, Basallo could have a future at the other hot corner.
Where he plays in the field at the big league level is yet to be seen. All that needs to be known right now is Basallo is making an impact at Major League Spring Training.