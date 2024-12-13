Baltimore Orioles Signing of Catcher Gary Sanchez Graded As 'Pointless'
The Baltimore Orioles entered this offseason with a roster filled with offensive talent, and a pitching staff in need of some attention with ace Corbin Burnes entering free agency.
Despite the clear need for pitching, the organization has focused its free agency efforts more on the offensive side, including signing veteran catcher Gary Sanchez to a one-year, $8.5 million deal.
Sanchez is coming off of a 2024 that saw the veteran bat .220/.307/.392 with 11 home runs, 37 RBI, and a 93 OPS+ across 280 plate appearances in 89 games for the Milwaukee Brewers.
The veteran is meant to serve as a depth piece, with most of his time spent on the bench. Was the signing worth it?
In a recent article from Bleacher Report, Zachary D. Rymer graded the free agency signings that have taken place to this point in the offseason, with the Sanchez signing receiving a "D," grading as "pointless."
"Sánchez is purely a depth piece for the Orioles. He figures to occasionally spell Adley Rutschman at catcher, otherwise sharing time with Ryan O'Hearn and Ryan Mountcastle at designated hitter and first base, respectively," writes Rymer. "The O's will be happy if they get some power from Sánchez, but that is where they could be disappointed."
To this point in his career, Rutschman has shown to be built from the same cloth as veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto, in that they can serve as the backstop more frequently than most, so Sanchez's time behind the plate will be limited.
At one time, Sanchez was a quality power option in the Majors, most notably early in his career with the New York Yankees.
He broke in with the New York Yankees in 2015 and took hold of a full-time job in 2017. That season was his first All-Star campaign, during which he batted .278 with 33 home runs and 90 RBI. Those are still his career highs for a single season.
Before that, in 2016, he was second in American League Rookie of the Year voting even though he only played 53 games.
He returned to the All-Star Game in 2019. He batted .232 but slugged 34 home runs and 77 RBI. He put together one final 20-plus home run campaign in 2021, slamming 23 home runs for the Yankees.
Designated hitters and first basemen rarely, if ever, need days off for rest, as those positions rank as the least and second-least strenuous of all on a baseball field.
It was a questionable addition to a team that does not need much offensive help and should be focusing its time and resources on pitching.