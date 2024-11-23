Baltimore Orioles Trade Pitch Moves Top-100 MLB Prospect for Left-Handed Ace
With the possibility of losing Corbin Burnes in the foreseeable future, the Baltimore Orioles will have to get creative in replacing him. While losing Burnes would be difficult for the ball club, there could be a few cheaper options on the free agency and trade market who could come in and bring similar value.
There aren't many pitchers who do what Burnes does, but Garrett Crochet would be the most intriguing option in the mix. Crochet is relatively cheap, given he isn't set to hit free agency until 2027.
The left-hander hits arbitration this offseason, and while his contract will go up because of that, it'll be much cheaper than what Burnes will earn in free agency.
Crochet said before the trade deadline he wanted to be paid if he was traded to a contending team, which could become an issue for the Orioles. However, it's uncertain if he feels the same way a few months later.
Regardless of that, he seems to be the ideal candidate to trade for this winter. Just Baseball's Elijah Evans recently put together a package for Baltimore to acquire the left-hander in what would be a decent haul.
His proposal included Enrique Bradfield, Dylan Beavers, Cade Povich, and Creed Willems.
"The Orioles have begun to really irritate me as they have all the young talent in the world and their big move at the deadline was Trevor Rogers, who didn’t even make their postseason roster. The time is now and no later than now for the Orioles to add pitching and strengthen this roster. With Corbin Burnes seemingly unlikely to return, Baltimore will need to add at least one and likely two legit starters. If they can’t afford a Burnes or Snell, Crochet is likely the best arm they could reasonably acquire, albeit with risk."
Four prospects for one player would be a big price, but that's the going rate for a starter of Crochet's caliber.
There are concerns with the flamethrower moving forward. 2024 was his first campaign as a full-time starter, and despite throwing the baseball at a high level, there's a big risk in trading for him.
The Orioles might not have many other choices but to take that risk, but there's certainly a chance he doesn't perform as well once his arm gets more innings in it moving forward.
Still, after posting a 3.58 ERA and striking out 209 hitters in 146.0 innings pitched, it should be a risk they're willing to take.