Could Baltimore Orioles Call Up Their Top Prospect to Fill Outfield Void?
All signs are pointing to Anthony Santander playing for a team other than the Baltimore Orioles next year and beyond after he capped the best season of his career with his first Silver Slugger award.
The veteran is in line to receive a monster payday from some outfield-needy team around the league who is willing to hand out a massive deal to add his consistent production at the plate and in the field.
That leaves the Orioles searching for someone to backfill the opening that will be left behind.
Heston Kjerstad is likely an internal replacement after performing well in his limited stints that Baltimore has given him, but general manager Mike Elias has also talked about adding a right-handed hitter to the outfield mix, something that could be added in free agency.
But, based on additional comments made by the executive, one of their other top prospects shouldn't be counted out when it comes to how this outfield group might look in 2025.
"I think one player I would like to highlight on the position player side is Enrique Bradfield Jr. ... He can really, really, go get it in the outfield. And he had a strong year offensively through High-A, into Double-A with us. With his defensive chops, with his baserunning value, he is only going to have to hit so much, and I think he's doing that right now with what he has done this year in the minors. He is a really exciting young player for the sport and he's moving his way up the ladder for us," Elias said per Steve Melewski of MASN.
There's no doubt the 22-year-old looks to have a promising future ahead of him.
Ranked No. 4 in the Orioles' pipeline, Enrique Bradfield Jr. has continued to impress with is ability to hit the ball that allowed him to reach Double-A in his first full season of professional baseball.
In 133 minor league games, the young outfielder has a slash line of .275/.380/.364 and a sizzling 99 stolen bases. He likely never will become a power hitter at any point in his career, only totaling four homers and 41 RBI across his 483 at-bats.
However, that could be the exact player Baltimore is searching for going forward.
Elias and manger Brandon Hyde discussed how they got a little too focused on hitting the home run, something that plagued their offensive output when the ball wasn't going over the fence later in the year and during the playoffs.
Bradfield would provide someone who can hit for average and steal a base whenever he reaches first.
Because he is such an elite defender, there's a chance he could move up quickly and get promoted to The Show for the first time next season if the Orioles still have some questions in their outfield.
A righty slugger is definitely needed for Baltimore since the group of Kjerstad, Colton Cowser and Cedric Mullins are all left-handed hitters.
That might keep the star prospect in the minors a bit longer because they likely wouldn't carry five outfielders.
But Bradfield is certainly someone to keep an eye on this year with Elias highlighting him as someone to keep an eye on in their pipeline.