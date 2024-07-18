Baltimore Orioles Trade Target Doesn’t ‘Anticipate Heading Out’ in Trade
The Baltimore Orioles have played well this season despite multiple injuries to their pitching staff. Most of the talk has been about the season-ending surgeries of three starting pitchers, but some have seemed to forget that Felix Bautista hasn't thrown a pitch this year.
Before he went down in the 2023 campaign, there was a strong argument that he was the best closer in baseball. Bautista posted sub-0.95 WHIP seasons in back-to-back years. He also posted a 1.48 ERA in 2023.
The Orioles have gotten some help from pitchers in their bullpen in his absence, but it's scary to think how much better this team would be if he were in the bullpen.
Instead, Baltimore needs relief pitching at the trade deadline, as Bautista isn't expected to return until 2025. One player who could replace him and somehow be more dominant than he was is Mason Miller.
The Oakland Athletics flame thrower has been lights out, proving to be one of the top arms in Major League Baseball. His dominance resembles much of what Bautista was doing when he was healthy.
However, Miller is even cheaper and doesn't hit free agency until 2030.
Having a bullpen featuring Miller and Bautista, who hits free agency in 2028, would be unfair. This is a move that not only helps the Orioles now with Bautista out, but would also give them the best 1-2 punch of any bullpen in baseball for the foreseeable future.
The right-hander knows he's a hot name in trade rumors and discussed them with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. However, he said he doesn't expect to be traded.
“I almost take it as a compliment that teams around the league and fans around the league are taking stock in what I'm doing,” Miller said.
“I don't anticipate heading out this year. For the value I'm bringing right now to the team, I think they want to hang onto that. I'm happy to be a part of that group.”
Perhaps the 25-year-old is being told by the A's that he's not going to be moved at the deadline. From their perspective, keeping him around makes sense.
They'll eventually make a move to Las Vegas, at least that's the expectation, and need to sell tickets. Having Miller as their back-of-the-end bullpen guy until 2030 helps with that.
He's also going to be relatively cheap, which Oakland loves.
Perhaps Baltimore offers them a package they can't refuse, which could interest them. Offering one of the best farm systems in the league, the Orioles could almost land anyone if a team has an interest in moving a player.