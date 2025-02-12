Baltimore Orioles Will Smartly 'Be Careful' With Their Superstar Closer
It would be hyperbolic to say there are doom and gloom projections being placed upon the Baltimore Orioles heading into the upcoming season, but after a quiet winter, there aren't a whole lot of people who are expecting them to make a run at the AL East title, let alone the American League as a whole.
Much of that has to do with them flaming out in the playoffs in back-to-back years, then turning around and losing former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes and their best power hitter Anthony Santander in free agency.
However, the discourse surrounding the impending Orioles decline seems to be leaving out the possibility that the players already on the roster could improve during this season compared to last.
Adley Rutschman had a horrendous second half that Baltimore doesn't expect to happen again. Gunnar Henderson lost his power stroke after the All-Star break. Jackson Holliday got his first taste of MLB action and should now showcase his elite talent in 2025. Colton Cowser and Jordan Westburg could build upon their own runner-up Rookie of the Year and All-Star selections respectively. And Coby Mayo and Heston Kjerstad also could be factors.
There's tons already in place for them improve despite not adding much this winter.
But perhaps the most important piece returning to their roster is Felix Bautista, the superstar closer who missed all of the 2024 campaign after he underwent Tommy John surgery in September of 2023.
He was sensational in his second year of Major League Baseball, posting a 1.48 ERA and an ERA+ that was almost triple the league average at 277. He struck out 110 batters in 61 innings pitched, and even though he only appeared in 56 games after he was put on the shelf in late-August of that season, he still won the Mariano Rivera Reliever of the Year Award.
Bautista returning is a huge reason why Baltimore is confident this unit will be one of their best throughout the season, improving upon the 4.22 ERA that had them 23rd in the MLB.
The right-hander is a major part of their bullpen, and ensuring he stays healthy is important during the leadup to Opening Day.
That's why it's smart the Orioles are being cautious with Bautista this spring.
"[Bautista] won't be in a spot where it's like any old spring training. He's coming off surgery, there's going to be a ramp involved that is reflective of the fact that he's coming off Tommy John. Maybe a different, slower ramp. We're going to be careful with him," general manager Mike Elias said per Brendan Mortensen of MASN.
There's no need to push the star reliever at this point in time.
Making sure his elbow is healthy and ready for the 162-game schedule coming off surgery is what Baltimore should be focusing on.
And based on the comments made by Elias, they will smartly do that throughout Spring Training.