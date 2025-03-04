Baltimore Orioles Young Infielder Given Team's Top Power-Hitting Prospect Title
There isn’t an organization in baseball who has drafted and developed young talent more effectively than the Baltimore Orioles.
After suffering through some brutal seasons at the Major League level, they have restocked the roster with high-upside young players who have already established themselves at the highest level.
Shortstop Gunnar Henderson is already an MVP-caliber performer. Catcher Adley Rutschman is one of the best in the business. Third baseman Jordan Westburg was an All-Star in his first full season. Left fielder Colton Cowser was the AL Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2024.
Who is going to be the next star prospect for the Orioles?
Many people would select second baseman Jackson Holliday, the former No. 1-ranked prospect in the game heading into 2024. He has a chance to lock down a starting job on Opening Day.
The path to playing time isn’t as clear for Coby Mayo, but he is another player with immense potential who could have a breakout 2025 if given the opportunity.
Finding that opportunity is easier said than done as the depth chart is clogged at the spots he would receive at-bats.
First base is locked down by Ryan Mountcastle and Ryan O’Hearn with whoever isn’t in the field getting at-bats as designated hitter. Outfielder Heston Kjerstad is also expected to receive some at-bats there.
Westburg is currently holding things down at third base, another position Mayo plays.
Something will have to change sooner than later, as the 14th-ranked prospect in baseball is too talented to keep out of the lineup for long.
He also has nothing left to prove in the minor leagues, where he showed to be the best power-hitting prospect in the organization in the opinion of Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com.
Mayo has mashed in the minor leagues, producing a career slash line of .283/.381/.541 with 82 home runs, 105 doubles and nine triples in 1,432 at-bats.
At Triple-A Norfolk he dominated, as he is ready to receive a full-time look at the Major League level.
His cameo in the MLB last year was not productive, but that shouldn’t remove any of the shine from his star. He has all of the tools to succeed at the top level, and he just needs an extended look to prove that.