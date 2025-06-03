Baltimore Pitching Prospects Failing to Impress, Improve Big League Rotation
With a bottom-five pitching staff to start the season the Baltimore Orioles, who sit at the bottom of the American League with a 22-36 record, have given opportunities to 24 different pitchers in attempt to get on the right track - it hasn't produced any positive results.
Baltimore's pitching staff has a collective 5.52 ERA (297 earned runs), which is the third-worst in the league, better than only the Colorado Rockies and Athletics, who play in known hitter-friendly ballparks. Camden Yards' ballpark factor of 101, is just a pinch above league average.
The Orioles have five pitchers projected by MLB Pipeline to reach the big leagues this season, with two getting cups of coffee this season already. The concerning trend for these arms is that none of them have shown promise to execute at the MLB level, although that might not be a deterrent for Baltimore to give them a shot in the bullpen.
Chayce McDermott, the club's No. 4 prospect, joined the Orioles in 2022 as a part of the Jose Siri to Tampa Bay trade and has struggled to keep runners off the bases between Double-A Chesapeake and Triple-A Norfolk. Through parts of three seasons at the Triple-A level, McDermott's WHIP sits at a 1.335, averaging a 5.4 walks-per-nine. Those numbers have only inflated in a small, yet concerning sample size in three appearances in the majors with a 7.71 ERA, 10 hits-per-nine, and 7.7 walks-per-nine over 11.2 innings.
Baltimore's No. 17 prospect Cameron Weston has thrown 211.2 innings in the minors after being drafted in the 8th round of the 2022 draft, averaging a 3.40 ERA. Weston has a 4.47 ERA in 11 starts at Triple-A this season, having only three outings with less than two earned runs allowed in his last 10 outings.
Brandon Young looked to be the most promising high-minors prospect the Orioles had, with a 2.76 ERA over his first three starts before getting called up to make his MLB debut on April 19. His first two starts went on-par with Baltimore's pitching production this season, allowing six earned runs on 11 hits over 8.2 innings.
Juan Nuñez and Trace Bright are both currently at Double-A, but are also both 24 years old. Bright, a 2022 5th round pick, has a career 4.38 ERA at the level in 166.1 innings with a 2-16 record. Nuñez has a 7.07 ERA in his first eight appearances in Chesapeake and has not recorded a clean appearance since April 13.
The Orioles have had issues within all of their minor league affiliates, ranking 19th out of 20 International League (AAA) teams in ERA (5.49) and in the middle of the pack at Double-A (3.78) and High-A (3.98).