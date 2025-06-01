Orioles Deemed 'Biggest Disappointment' in Baseball So Far This Season
It has been a tough season for the Baltimore Orioles, who have gone from one of the most promising young franchises in the game to a team surrounded by uncertainty.
For the last couple of years, the Orioles have been one of the best teams in baseball. A lengthy rebuild resulted in many good young players, and they started to thrive in recent campaigns.
Unfortunately, playoff success didn’t come from the core over the past two seasons, and it certainly won’t be happening this year.
Baltimore has shockingly been one of the worst teams in the league so far, and with no light at the end of the tunnel, they likely won’t be turning it around soon.
Have Orioles Been the Biggest Disappointment in Baseball?
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Orioles being the biggest disappointment in baseball so far this season.
“No one could have imagined the Orioles would be battling the White Sox and Pirates for best odds in the 2026 draft lottery,” he wrote.
Even though they don’t have the worst record in baseball, Baltimore was a team that had some high expectations heading into the year. While the Colorado Rockies might end up being one of the worst teams of all time, they were at least supposed to be bad.
When looking at the Orioles coming into the campaign, there was reason to be concerned about the starting rotation after losing Corbin Burnes in free agency. The team didn’t adequately replace him this winter, leaving a void at the top of the rotation.
Unfortunately, the unit suffered a couple of early injuries to their top two starters Zach Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez. Baltimore was certainly expecting these two to help lead the rotation, but Rodriguez has yet to pitch this year, and Eflin has missed quite a bit of time.
Furthermore, while the rotation has taken a lot of the blame for the struggles, the lineup for the team also hasn’t performed up to their abilities for the most part.
This was one of the best offenses in the entire league last year, and while they lost the slugging power of Anthony Santander, there was still a lot of talent for the unit.
Now with the team well under the .500 mark, they will almost certainly be sellers at the trade deadline. Despite the struggles, there are some appealing assets that they might look to move and try to regroup for next season.
However, the franchise has to be extremely disappointed with how they have performed in 2025.