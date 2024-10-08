Can Baltimore Orioles Actually Salvage Awful Miami Marlins Trade?
The Baltimore Orioles made a horrible trade back at the trade deadline, but there may still be a chance to salvage it.
Though Trevor Rogers was chased from the big leagues shortly after debuting in an Orioles uniform, Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde recently backed him up in a radio appearance.
This shows that the team has not yet given up on their pitcher, not that they have much choice in the matter.
The Orioles have two more years of team control for Rogers. Before that time comes, they need to prove that it was worth trading away a hefty package of Connor Norby and Kyle Stowers to acquire the southpaw form the Miami Marlins.
In 36 games for the Marlins, Norby posted a .247/.315/.445 slashing line. He flashed some real home run power, hitting seven home runs in that span. He showed that same home run potential in the minors, which is what made him such a valuable piece in the first place.
Stowers was a different story, as he performed worse for Miami than he did while in Baltimore. He posted just a .186/.262/.295 line in the final 50 games of the year.
Both players still hold some potential, but Norby certainly feels like the big loss here.
There is the potential to include Rogers in a trade, which would allow the Orioles to wipe their hands clean of the situation and pick up a new player.
Just how much value does the 26-year-old still carry, though?
While his 2024 was already in a bit of a dip with the Marlins, a 4.53 ERA, things got worse quickly in Baltimore.
Over his four starts in the big leagues for the Orioles, Rodgers had an abysmal 7.11 ERA and a 1.842 WHIP. He gave up 15 earned runs in just 19 innings of work.
The New Mexico native was sent back down to Triple-A in an effort to calm him down and find a groove, but he gave up 10 runs in 4.1 innings of work in his first outing.
After that disaster of a first game, however, he was able to finally come back down to earth to post a 2.96 ERA over 24.1 innings over his final four starts.
Rogers had career-worsts in strikeout-to-walk ratio, velocity, contact allowed, chase rates and more.
This seems to have been an issue with more than just his confidence levels.
Perhaps an offseason of re-tooling can bring him back the All-Star level that he was a few years ago, but it seems that there is a lot of work to be done.