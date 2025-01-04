Could Baltimore Orioles Pull Off Blockbuster Trade To Enhance Rotation Depth?
The Baltimore Orioles are hoping to build upon what has been a successful couple of seasons, but this winter has been a tricky one.
Coming into the offseason, the Orioles were hoping to improve a team that has been quite good after years of rebuilding. With a talented young lineup, the future is still very bright for Baltimore. However, they likely have taken a step back this offseason as it currently stands.
So far, the Orioles have seen their ace Corbin Burnes depart in free agency to the Arizona Diamondbacks. This is a massive loss for the team, as he was the clear-cut top guy in the rotation for them.
Now, options are fairly limited in free agency, as most of the top-tier starters have already been signed.
They did sign Charlie Morton to a deal, but considering he is 41 years old, the veteran is not going to be the ace-caliber arm they were looking for this winter.
Currently, Jack Flaherty and Roki Sasaki are the top two free-agent options available, but Sasaki would be considered a long shot for Baltimore.
Since Flaherty didn’t receive a qualifying offer this offseason, he could be considered an option with the Orioles not wanting to give up draft compensation to sign players. However, he didn’t have a great first stint with Baltimore in 2023.
With options being slim in free agency to replace a pitcher like Burnes, exploring the trade market once again might be the best option for the Orioles.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently spoke about the trade market for a potential replacement for Burnes being a better option than in free agency.
“With few alternatives in free agency, the Orioles could turn to the trade market -- San Diego’s Dylan Cease and Seattle’s Luis Castillo are among potential trade candidates -- to fill the hole atop the rotation”
As shown last offseason, Baltimore isn’t afraid to pull off a big trade if need be.
This seems like it could be the most logical way for them to improve the starting rotation at this point, especially considering their depth in the farm system.
In terms of pursuing a pitcher like Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners, the Orioles are a strong trade partner on paper with their plethora of hitters in the farm system and the Mariners’ need for help in that department.
Both Castillo from Seattle and Dylan Cease from the San Diego Padres would be substantial upgrades for a rotation that is without a star pitcher. In the American League East alone, Baltimore has to contend with pitchers like Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and Garrett Crochet to name a few.
If they are going to not only make the playoffs but find success in October after two straight years without a playoff win, they need to improve their starting rotation.
With options limited in free agency, making a blockbuster trade makes a lot of sense.