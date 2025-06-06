Fans May Have "Buried Baltimore a Little Prematurely" After Orioles Sweep Mariners
The Baltimore Orioles completed their sweep of the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon, beating them 4-3 and extending their winning streak to six games, their longest winning streak of the season.
The Orioles are 9-2 in their last eleven games, allowing three or fewer runs in all nine wins in that span.
Baltimore has been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2025 MLB season, with pitching injuries and subpar numbers from key offensive players digging them out of contention for the American League East. But with the team's recent surge, hope may be on the horizon.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller released his "Bold MLB Takes 60 Games into 2025 Season" Thursday morning. His remarks on the Orioles were unique in that they were two-fold. The negative side is that Baltimore's slow season is actually a positive wake up call for ownership to have more urgency building a roster around the primes of the franchise's young star players.
But Miller's positive spin is that this version of the Orioles that swept the Mariners and Chicago White Sox in back-to-back series is more indicative of this roster's actual abilities than what fans saw in April and early May. While it is hard to envision Baltimore digging its way out of the hole it made, there is a pathway of optimism.
"Even after the recent surge, Baltimore is still nine games back for the AL's third wild-card spot and would need to leapfrog seven teams to get there," Miller emphasized. "That's a significant climb. But with more than 100 games remaining and the general state of the American League just not being very good this year, perhaps it isn't insurmountable."
Adley Rutschman had three hits, two RBIs, and a home run in Thursday's victory, whileGunnar Henderson had a home run himself.
Zach Eflin pitched six innings for three hits and a season-high seven strikeouts.
The Orioles are now 25-36 and have a good opportunity to extend their winning streak against the Athletics, who are last place in the AL West and have lost nine of their last ten.