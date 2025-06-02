Attendance at Camden Yards Plummets Amid Orioles' Rough Season
It's no secret that this season has been a disaster for the Baltimore Orioles.
Entering the year with aspirations to contend for another AL East title and compete for a World Series championship, the Orioles have been the most disappointing team in Major League Baseball with the third-worst record of 22-36.
Because of their early-season struggles, Baltimore made a managerial change, moving on from Brandon Hyde in the midst of his seventh year on the job.
That decision didn't lend to immediate results, and the Orioles continued to struggle.
Fans have been vocal about their displeasure with the entire organization, and it seems like they have also voiced that in a way that will make their sentiments felt.
According to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun, average attendance at Camden Yards through 29 home games this season is down roughly 8% compared to 2024, with the figure of 23,749 about 2,000 fewer than what it was last year.
That puts Baltimore 22nd out of 30 teams in average attendance.
At a time when this era of Orioles baseball was supposed to be the most promising, what has been put on the field so far this season has been enough to make the fanbase disinterested at best.
Perhaps that can change going forward.
The summer months are largely where teams generate their most attendance, and with Baltimore starting to play better as of late, perhaps they can reinvigorate those who feel like they don't want to see this team play in person.
But it's clear that some of the goodwill that was built during their rebuild has been lost.
It's up to the players, coaching staff and baseball operations team to get that back.