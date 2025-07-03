Five Baltimore Orioles Top Prospects to Watch at MLB Trade Deadline
All signs point to the Baltimore Orioles being sellers at the MLB trade deadline, which is coming up on July 31.
That means the Orioles could be trading several key veteran players away that are either on expiring contracts or simply aren't part of their plans anymore.
It will also mean that other Major League teams will be inquiring about some of Baltimore’s prospects.
With the Orioles facing their first losing season since 2022, they shouldn't be trading too many of their prospects. But opportunities may arise for them to help build more starting pitching depth, specifically at the higher reaches of their organization or even in the Majors.
Prospects like Samuel Basallo and Enrique Bradfield Jr. are likely off limits.
So here are five Orioles prospects that could be dealt at the deadline.
OF Vance Honeycutt
Honeycutt was Balimore's first round pick last season. But he's also underperforming at High-A Aberdeen. Where does that leave Baltimore?
Well, the Orioles certainly have plenty of outfield depth, both in the Majors and in the system. Honeycutt might be at a point where Baltimore can sell his potential to a team looking for an outfield prospect and get some pitching in return.
SS Griff O’Ferrall
O’Ferrall doesn’t appear to have a path to the majors, given that Gunnar Henderson is entrenched at shortstop and Jackson holiday has made second base his position.
Frankly, any Orioles prospect that occupies those two positions may be out of luck unless they change positions. The Orioles could be planning that for O'Ferrall, but they could also move him at the deadline to a middle infield hungry organization to get some pitching in return.
C/1B Creed Willems
Willems has the same issue as O’Ferrall. Catcher Adley Rutschman isn't going anywhere. Basallo could be his backup come next year. Or he could have the first base job, since the Orioles are cross training their top prospect at that position.
Basallo’s bat is too significant to ignore. Williams may not have a path to the Majors for the next several seasons. That makes him a potential trade chip to a team that needs depth at either position.
OF Jud Fabian
Fabian is considered a defense-first center fielder and because he's at Triple-A Norfolk prospective trade partners will look upon him favorably as a player that could help them either now or next year. The Orioles have plenty of outfield depth, even at the higher reaches of their organization.
If the Orioles choose not to move Fabian, it's because they believe he has a chance to start for them next year, especially in center field where they expect to lose Cedric Mullins.
OF Austin Overn
Some scouts gave Overn the highest grade possible for his speed, which is 80. That makes him a potential center fielder of the future for a prospective trade partner.
He's also a left-handed hitter, which is in short supply. Because he's at Aberdeen, he becomes a throw in to a deal with a team that doesn't need outfield help right away, but could use a potential leadoff hitter in two to three years.
