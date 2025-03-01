Former Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Reveals Life-Changing Health Update
More than three years after being diagnosed with cancer, former MLB pitcher David Hess is finally cancer-free.
Hess, who pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Miami Marlins and Tampa Bay Rays over four Major League seasons from 2018 to 2021, was initially diagnosed with cancer following the 2021 season after a large cancerous tumor was discovered in his chest.
Following nine weeks of chemotherapy, he made a comeback and spent 2022 in the Rays' minor-league system. His cancer returned in 2023, however, forcing him to step away from the game as he underwent additional rounds of cancer treatments.
After years of battling cancer, Hess shared a major health announcement on Thursday, revealing on X that his cancer is finally gone.
"We got scan results showing no evidence of disease, and for the first time since this whole journey started, we can officially say currently I’m cancer-free!" Hess wrote following his latest PET scan.
He had shared an update in January that he was making progress in his recovery, but Thursday's post confirmed that his cancer is in remission.
This is amazing news for the 31-year-old former right-hander, whose faith, perseverance, determination and fighting spirit in the face of overwhelming adversity finally paid off.
The last few years have been a rollercoaster for Hess, who's gone from battling MLB hitters on the field to fighting for his life off of it. He's undergone double lung surgery and came close to death, but he never gave up and didn't let cancer win.
Hess has now beaten cancer multiple times, so hopefully it stays away for good this time. He and his wife, Devin, have endured enough over the last few years, as have his friends, family and former teammates.
While cancer may have prematurely ended his baseball career, at least it hasn't prematurely ended his life.