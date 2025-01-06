Former Baltimore Orioles Started Predicted To Sign With Atlanta Braves
The Baltimore Orioles, even after signing Charlie Morton last week, need starting pitching.
The Orioles' depth isn't the issue, and that's a good thing, but an ace-caliber arm is needed for this team to have a chance in the postseason.
Baltimore doesn't have an opportunity to land a true ace on the current market.
Unless the Orioles sign Roki Sasai, which won't happen, there aren't many avenues for them to pursue in free agency.
Baltimore could add to its staff in a trade, and has the prospects to do so, but the price might be expensive.
Jack Flaherty could be an option on the free agency market, but according to Rich Dubroff in an appearance on "Foul Territory TV," he didn't enjoy his time with the Orioles and is unlikely to sign with the team.
Flaherty is also hardly an ace.
Sure, when he's at his best, he's a very good arm, but to say he's anything like the other top pitchers around Major League Baseball wouldn't be accurate.
Whether it's due to injuries or simply not having the same level of stuff as the other top guys, Flaherty is a better fit to be a No. 2 or 3 option.
Flaherty's medical history could also be part of why he's still available.
But where could he end up?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic made predictions for the top players remaining, predicting Flaherty will sign with the Atlanta Braves.
"He’s the best starting pitcher left on the market, apart from Sasaki, and a potential difference-maker for a contending team. But Flaherty’s medical reports are going to determine whether he gets a long-term contract ... I haven't heard about Flaherty being connected much with the Braves, but I think that would be an ideal match for him. They lost Max Fried and Charlie Morton in free agency. Spencer Strider, who is recovering from internal-brace elbow surgery, won't be ready for Opening Day."
The Braves have had a very quiet offseason, a surprise development as they look to get back into contention in a loaded National League East.
Flaherty would be an intriguing get for them, but there would be some risk.
Atlanta is already dealing with injuries, and signing a guy with those concerns could end poorly for both parties.