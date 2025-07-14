Former MLB Exec Was Impressed by Orioles' Haul in Day 1 of MLB Draft
The Baltimore Orioles had an opportunity on Sunday night to replenish their farm system with seven top 100 selections in the 2025 MLB draft.
Six of those picks were in the top 69, as the Orioles held the No. 19 overall pick in addition to the following selections: Nos. 30, 31, 37, 58 and 69.
More News: Orioles Select Ike Irish With 19th Pick in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
Sometimes in baseball, the number of quality selections can trump one stellar prospect, and Baltimore came out of Sunday with plenty in the first category.
That led to former MLB executive Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) deeming them the winners of Day 1 of the draft.
“Baltimore, as it’s usually done under the leadership of general manager Mike Elias, crushed its selections, taking three consecutive college bats to open the draft,” Bowden wrote.
In a draft class that was brimming with prep talent, the Orioles’ strategy of collegiate bats sticks out.
Especially, when two of those picks were position players in a loaded class.
Baltimore has only drafted one prep position player in the last six drafts with their first-round pick, but they’ve shown a propensity for impact position players with that selection.
At No. 19, they took Ike Irish from Auburn, followed by catcher Caden Bodine from Coastal Carolina at No. 31 and shortstop Wehiwa Aloy from Arkansas at No. 31.
More News: Orioles Select Caden Bodine, Wehiwa Aloy at Nos. 30 and 31 Overall in 2025 MLB Draft
Getting Aloy at 31 was a massive steal based on pre-draft projections since he had been mocked to several teams in the top 30 selections and was the No. 17 prospect on the MLB Pipeline rankings.
With a record 14 shortstops drafted in the first 27 selections, that shows the value of Aloy at that pick and how many teams covet positional flexibility.
They only took one high school prospect, outfielder Slater de Brun from Oregon at No. 37, and finally drafted pitching talent at No. 58 with lefty Joseph Dzierwa from Michigan State and righty JT Quinn from Georgia at No. 69 overall.
More News: Orioles Finish First Round by Picking Slater de Brun at No. 37 in 2025 MLB Draft
Bowden also noted the Orioles’ have a record of over $19 million in bonus pool that they’ll use in efforts to sign the entire draft class.
Overall, Baltimore adhered to a proven strategy of aggressively targeting collegiate bats in the first round, and at least one former executive liked their strategy.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.