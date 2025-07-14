Orioles All-Star Ryan O'Hearn Named Realistic Trade Target for NL Contender
The Baltimore Orioles are starting to heat up this summer, but the franchise is quickly finding itself in a tricky spot.
It has been a very disappointing season for the Orioles based on their lofty expectations coming into the year. Before 2025, this was a team that had won the most games in the American League over the last two campaigns.
Unfortunately, with the core being on the younger side, it didn’t translate into any postseason success.
More News: Orioles Select Caden Bodine, Wehiwa Aloy at Nos. 30 and 31 Overall in 2025 MLB Draft
This winter was an interesting one for Baltimore. The team decided to let their top two free agents in Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes both walk in free agency, creating quite the void.
Even though both players are hurt now, the production they provided in 2024 was immense for the Orioles.
While the lineup was expected to survive the loss of Santander, the loss of Burnes at the top of the rotation was significant.
To little surprise, that unit was a major reason for the slow start.
More News: Orioles DFA Recently Promoted Reliever for Intriguing Young Left-Hander
Even though the team is playing better, it still appears like they will become sellers.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently named Ryan O’Hearn as a realistic trade target for the San Francisco Giants. However, his return might not be great.
“For as good as O'Hearn has been this year, the O's can't expect a major return for him given his profile. But GM Mike Elias is one of the best talent evaluators in the sport, so perhaps he'll be able to find a diamond in the rough in San Francisco's system.”
If Baltimore does end up being sellers, they will have no shortage of talented veterans to deal. But, arguably the top option is going to be O’Hearn.
The 31-year-old was recently selected for his first All-Star Game and has had a fantastic season for the Orioles.
Through 79 games, the slugger has slashed .284/.382/.458 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. He is on pace for the best campaign of his career and would be a good fit for a lot of contenders seeking offensive help.
More News: Orioles Select Ike Irish With 19th Pick in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
For the Giants, this is a team that recently got very aggressive and will likely try to make additional upgrades before the trade deadline. The National League is extremely tough, and the margin of error for San Francisco is slim.
The farm system for the Giants isn’t great, but as a rental O’Hearn was never going to bring back an elite prospect to Baltimore.
For more Orioles news, head over to Orioles On SI.