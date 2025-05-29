Former Orioles Starting Pitcher Kyle Gibson Lands With American League East Rivals
The Baltimore Orioles had some high hopes that veteran starting pitcher Kyle Gibson would be able to help out their rotation this season.
Signed to a one-year, $5.5 million deal near the end of spring training, he didn’t make his regular season debut with the team until April 29 against the New York Yankees.
It was a surprise to many people that he went as long as he did on the free agent market, but his performance with the Orioles proved that other teams who opted not to sign him were onto something.
Gibson was lit up in his debut, giving up five home runs in only 3.2 innings of work, being charged with nine earned runs. He gave up 11 hits overall and walked two batters while striking out two.
Things didn’t get much better in his subsequent outings, never pitching more than four innings and giving up at least three earned runs in each start.
The final straw for Baltimore was on May 17, in his fourth start with the team, going up against the Washington Nationals.
A dormant Nationals offense exploded against Gibson, scoring six runs against him on six hits and one walk before he was mercifully lifted from the game after recording only two outs.
Shortly after that, it was announced that the Orioles had designated Gibson for assignment after only four disastrous starts with the franchise.
He recorded a 16.78 ERA across 12.1 innings, serving up seven home runs. Along with the addition of Charlie Morton, no one had as bad of an offseason as Baltimore.
Which Team Did Kyle Gibson Sign With After Orioles?
That ghastly performance could have certainly been the end of his time in the Major Leagues, but he has already been signed by another team.
According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Orioles' American League East rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays, have signed Gibson.
It is anyone’s guess what the 37-year-old has left in the tank after some brutal performances with Baltimore.
At the very least, he will provide a veteran innings-eater at the back end of a rotation, making at least 25 starts in 10 consecutive 162-game campaigns entering 2025. In six straight, he toed the rubber at least 30 times as the starter.