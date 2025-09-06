Former Orioles World Series champion Davey Johnson passes away at 82
The baseball world suffered a tremendous loss on Saturday morning when Davey Johnson passed away at the age of 82. Fans of the Baltimore Orioles have fond memories of Johnson, who was a key contributor to the O's World Series championship squads in 1966 and 1970.
Johnson spent the first eight years of his playing career with the Orioles, batting .259 with 66 home runs and 391 RBIs in 995 games in Baltimore. During that span, Johnson made three All-Star teams and took home three straight Gold Glove awards between 1969 and 1971. Johnson also was third place in the American League's Rookie of the Year voting in 1966.
Team success was significant for the Orioles with Johnson in the mix as they won the American League pennant four times during his tenure in addition to the two World Series trophies. Johnson left Baltimore after the 1972 season, being traded to Atlanta in a six-player trade with additional stops playing in Philadelphia and at Wrigley Field before retiring in 1978.
After his playing career was over, Johnson moved to managing, beginning his coaching career with the New York Mets and guiding them through their most extended period of success in the 1980s, culminating with the team's second World Series championship in 1986. Johnson managed in New York from 1984-1990 before spending a stint as the Cincinnati Reds' skipper from 1993-1995.
Read More: Orioles legend could become Baltimore's next manager
The next chapter of Johnson's baseball life involved a return to Baltimore, when he took as the Orioles manager in 1996. Baltimore had immediate success under Johnson, reaching the playoffs as a Wild Card in 1996 with an 88-74 record before falling to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series, which famously involved the Jeffrey Maier incident where Orioles' outfielder Tony Tarasco was prevented from catching a fly ball off the bat of Derek Jeter in Game 1.
The Orioles lost that series in five games but were even better in 1997, going 98-64 to win the AL East and finish with the best record in the American League. Johnson took home AL Manager of the Year honors for the team's performance but was met with another postseason disappointment after Baltimore lost a hard-fought ALCS to Cleveland despite outscoring them 19-18 in the series, falling in six games thanks to four one-run losses.
The 1997 season would mark the end of Johnson's second stint with Baltimore as he resigned following the season due to friction with then-owner Peter Angelos. The Orioles wouldn't have another winning season for 15 years after Johnson left.
Johnson had two more managerial stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals, but the Orioles were truly his last memorable stop in baseball.