Orioles legend could become Baltimore's next manager
The Baltimore Orioles' decision to fire 2023 AL Manager of the Year Brandon Hyde back on May 17 of this season came as a surprise to many. While the Orioles had an abysmal 15-28 (.349) record to that point in the year and were coming off two straight postseasons where they were massive disappointments, some thought that Hyde's firing was premature.
After all, the starting rotation wasn't performing well at all, and many of his team's best sluggers weren't producing (and have continued to play mediocre). And Hyde ultimately can't control how his players do on the field once the game begins.
Regardless, Hyde was out. And Baltimore made former third base coach Tony Mansolino their interim manager.
Given that the Orioles have turned their season around somewhat over the past few months (although not enough to compete for a spot in the AL postseason), many feel like Mansolino has earned a chance to become Baltimore's manager in 2026.
Others would prefer that the Orioles wipe the slate clean and bring in a fresh regime. And one potential candidate is sure to stir a lot of intrigue around Baltimore's fan base.
Brian Roberts Called 'Wild Card' Orioles Manager Candidate
In an article from earlier in the year, FOX Baltimore's Cale Ahearn suggested that longtime Orioles infielder Brian Roberts could be in play for the team's managerial job.
"A bit of a wild card on this list is Baltimore fan favorite Brian Roberts," Ahearn wrote. "The former All-Star second baseman has no coaching experience, but has served as a part-time color analyst since his retirement in 2014.
"His father, Mike Roberts, was the head coach of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels for 20 seasons, so he has a tie to the coaching world," Ahearn continued.
"While it would be an unconventional selection, Roberts' combination of Major League experience and familiarity with Baltimore could give him the ability to connect with players while also exciting the fanbase."
To be clear, there's nothing to suggest that Roberts is a potential candidate to become the Orioles' next manager, and it's not even known whether he has an interest in coaching.
But given the success that other former MLB standouts have had as a coach despite no managerial experience to that point (such as Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Guardians manager Stephen Vogt), one could see Roberts excelling in this role right away.
Even if it wasn't as a manager, Roberts joining the coaching staff in some capacity would surely be a jolt of excitement for Orioles fans.