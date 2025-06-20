Four Orioles Stars Listed on Top-30 Trade Deadline Big Board
The Baltimore Orioles have looked better in recent weeks than they did to start the year, but their season outlook hasn't gotten much better.
As the 2025 MLB trade deadline begins to get closer, it's beginning to look clearer and clearer that the Orioles will be among the most active sellers at the deadline.
The Athletic's Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman and Eno Sarris recently released a 30-man big board for the best players expected to be moved at the deadline.
There were four Baltimore stars included in the ranking. All were also considered likely to be dealt.
No. 3 - CF Cedric Mullins
Mullins hasn't seen his average jump up this year, but he has seen a bit of an increase in power. He's on pace to hit around 30 home runs for the second time in his career.
The 30-year-old should be a hot commodity at the deadline as a power-hitting outfield rental. There are few contending teams that would say no to what Mullins could bring to their offense.
No. 9 - RHP Zach Eflin
Eflin was the big acquisition at last year's deadline and was always meant to be a complimentary piece in their rotation. There were worries as soon as he became the ace and those worries came to fruition as the staff has struggled.
The 31-year-old has a 4.81 ERA through 10 starts this year, but he should have a solid market as a veteran right-handed starter with a ton of experience and solid stuff.
No. 14 - 1B Ryan O'Hearn
O'Hearn has maybe been the most trustworthy part of the offense this year, but moving him would clear up space for Samuel Basallo in the lineup.
His .306/.385/.493 slash line with 10 home runs through 60 games is actually the best pace he has set since his rookie campaign. The step-up in play should help them get a good bit for a left-handed rental bat.
He is the second-highest rated first baseman on the market.
No. 29 - UTIL Ramon Urias
Urias is actually the top middle infielder on the board, even though he is towards the bottom of it. It just isn't a busy position group this year. That should mean good things for the Orioles, though.
Through 50 games this year, he has slashed .271/.324/.386 with four home runs and 23 RBI while playing solid defense.
He has played all four infield spots, which should add to his value on the market.
