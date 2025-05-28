Here Are Three Orioles Bullpen Arms With More Trade Value Than You'd Think
The Baltimore Orioles bullpen is one of the worst in baseball. According to FranGraphs, the unit ranks 27th in average, WHIP, walks per nine innings, and hits per nine innings.
Logically, there wouldn't be a ton of members of that bullpen that other teams would want to bring on. And since the Orioles are setting themselves up to be sellers at the deadline, pending a handful of miracles, that's not a good match.
Baltimore would be taking drastic measures by trading away Felix Bautista. But there are a few relief names that could be sold off come July 31 for decent value, assuming they keep similar numbers to what they have now.
Bryan Baker
Bryan Baker is one of the Orioles' best strikeout artists at 30 years old. According to Baseball Savant, his K% is in the 94th percentile, and his Whiff% is in the 90th percentile. He has a four-seam fastball that averages 96.7 miles an hour and an excellent slider and changeup to complement it. His ERA is 3.00 and 1.00 WHIP. A team with an excellent bullpen that is looking to throw more strikes could use him.
Seranthony Dominguez
Seranthony Dominguez is known for having several exceptional years with the Philadelphia Phillies, joining the Orioles only part way through last season at the trade deadline. But he's put together a solid 2025 in his first year with the team. His real ERA is 5.68, but his xERA is 4.12. All of the proxy stats surrounding his four-seam fastball and sink are firmly above the league average and his sweeper is 4.3 miles an hour faster than the MLB average. There are probably plenty of teams who would be willing to give him a shot based on his Phillies tape.
Gregory Soto
Gregory Soto also has a history with Philadelphia, posting a 4.08 ERA before being dealt to Baltimore in 2024. He has a 4.26 ERA and 1.42 WHIP. His biggest strength is that when batters hit him, they don't hit him hard. His Barrel% is in the 93rd percentile, meaning a time with a pitcher-friendly ballpark behind them could easily take a chance on his sinker-slider combination with above-average velocity.