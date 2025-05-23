Orioles Pinned As Team That Could "Jump-Start" Trade Market Before June Starts
While the 2025 MLB season is only two months in, fans and experts can already begin to make reasonable projections about which teams will be buyers and sellers. Factors like how difficult certain divisions are, current records, how fast certain star players will come back from injuries, and the intensity of certain upcoming schedules can be used to make these predictions.
While these projections are for the deadline on July 31, some teams are in positions where they might as well begin selling now to get maximum value for players they would ship off anyway.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com proposed six teams with valuable trade assets that could "jump-start" the trademark before the month of June even comes around, let alone the end of July. One of those teams is the Baltimore Orioles, who are having a nightmare season. Several of their key star players are having terrible seasons, and the firing of manager Brandon Hyde has thrown a wrench in the plans of Baltimore's leadership and fans' views on the path the team is on.
Feinsand suggests starting pitcher Zach Eflin as a potential trade piece for the Orioles. Eflin, 31, has a 5.08 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. According to Baseball Savant, he's had trouble striking out batters this season, even more so than he normally has in the past, with a K% in the seventh percentile.
But his exceptional ability to not walk batters and always be able to provide length for any bullpen would command some decent value for Baltimore on the trade market.
The Orioles would be hesitant to give up a young, ascending pitcher like Grayson Rodriguez, and Tomoyuki Sugano is having too good of a season to sell him off just yet, should the Orioles find some sort of way to turn things around. Eflin is a reliable veteran in the perfect middle ground of Baltimore, feeling comfortable giving him away while still being able to gain some decent value.
