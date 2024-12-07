How Baltimore Orioles Could Trade for Seattle Mariners Ace Bryce Miller
One way or another, the Baltimore Orioles need to add some pitching to their roster this offseason.
Even if they are fortunate enough to bring back Corbin Burnes, who is a free agent and could command a contract north of $200 million, reinforcements are needed. Injuries decimated this group in 2024, proving once again a team can never have too much pitching.
The rehabs of Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells are both going well, but they won’t factor into the mix until midseason. Grayson Rodriguez and Zach Eflin would be their top options should Burnes leave, and the team will likely give Trevor Rogers another chance after acquiring him from the Miami Marlins ahead of the deadline in July.
If the team isn’t going to spend in free agency, a trade could be made.
One player who has been suggested as a target for them is Bryce Miller of the Seattle Mariners. The young righty heading to the Orioles is one trade Jim Bowden of The Athletic would love to see completed during the Winter Meetings.
He would be an excellent addition to the Baltimore rotation, coming off a strong 2024 campaign. In only his second season as a Major Leaguer, he has already shown capable of being a front-end starter.
Of course, to acquire talent, you have to be willing to part with some assets as well.
Who could be the centerpiece of a trade package heading back to the Mariners? Bowden suggested top prospect Coby Mayo as a potential piece.
“Meanwhile, the Mariners desperately need a corner infield impact bat. Top prospect Coby Mayo can play either corner, with first base being his best long-term position," he wrote.
Currently the No. 1 rated prospect in the Orioles farm system, Mayo is Major League-ready. Baltimore just doesn’t have a spot open for him in their everyday lineup. First base features Ryan O’Hearn and Ryan Mountcastle, while third base could be where Jordan Westburg and Ramon Urias end up depending on how things shake out at second base.
Mayo mashed in the Minor Leagues this past season, recording a .293/.372/.592 slash line with 25 home runs and 73 RBI. If he is given a chance to play regularly, he will factor into the Rookie of the Year mix. That's is how good he is.
Parting with a player of that caliber and potential is never easy. But, a swap of young studs could help push Baltimore closer to being legitimate contenders.
On paper, this is a deal that makes sense for both teams. They are each dealing from a position of strength to address a weakness, which is the ideal way to make trades in baseball.