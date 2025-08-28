How Orioles' pitcher fared in his final rehab start

Final line for #Orioles RHP Tyler Wells tonight for Triple-A Norfolk: 6.1 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K's, 1 HR. 90 pitches, 59 strikes.



It was Wells' 6th and final rehab start. The 31-year-old will be rejoining the O's next week for his 2025 debut, completing return from UCL repair.